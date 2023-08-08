Mosquitoes in 9 CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus

By Hector Molina and Olivia Schueller

Connecticut (WFSB) — Frequent wet weather and humidity this summer created a perfect storm for mosquitoes, according to local health officials.

They said West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitoes in nine Connecticut towns:

Branford East Haddam East Haven Fairfield New Canaan South Windsor Stamford Wallingford Wethersfield

The East Shore Health District sought to remind its residents of how to protect themselves and limit the number of mosquitoes around them.

Alexander McDonald said he works at a farm across the street from his Branford home on Hosley Avenue.

A group of mosquitoes gathered at a trap site on his road tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

“That’s scary. Definitely scary, especially with all the rain falling and stuff,” McDonald said.

He added that wet weather combined with the woods and a nearby lake created a hot spot for mosquitoes.

“There’s quite bit of mosquitoes,” McDonald said. “If you’re out at night you’ll see them.”

Shannon Prindle said she runs a daycare in East Haven, another area where the West Nile virus was detected.

“That’s pretty scary actually, so I’ll have to let parents know,” Prindle said.

To help stay protected, the East Shore District Health Department recommended that people:

Minimize time spent outdoors around dusk and dawn. Use mosquito repellant containing DEET. Eliminate standing water on your property. Empty out any plastic pools, garbage cans or anything that collects water. The department also funded a larvicide program that used an insecticide to help control the mosquito population.

Prindle said she hopes her own methods of mitigation will help protect herself and her daycare.

“We use bug spray and use little stickers that are [a] bug deterrent, but I don’t know. It’s something to think about now,” said Prindle.

There have not been any human cases of West Nile virus in Connecticut this season.

The health department said it collects mosquito samples every 10 days.

