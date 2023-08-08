Police: Woman takes 3-hour Lyft ride to shoot at man fostering her child



KDKA

By Shelley Bortz

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is accused of taking a Lyft from Central Pennsylvania to Kennedy Township to shoot at the man fostering her child.

Duane Mrazek was walking his dog on Julia Lane in Kennedy Township on Monday at around 6 p.m. when a red car pulled into his neighbor’s driveway and a woman jumped out with a 9mm pistol and started firing.

“I was 4 to 6 feet away when she shot,” Mrazek said. “I can see the flash at 6 p.m. at night in that gun because that’s how close she was.”

That woman, police say, was 25-year-old Kayla Menne. According to police paperwork, she took the Lyft ride hundreds of miles from Dauphin County to the home of her biological child’s foster parents. Police say the ride was three hours long.

At the time, the foster father was outside walking with his four small children, including Menne’s child, when she fired nine rounds while shouting, “You took my baby.”

Mrazek says when Menne started shooting, he could only think of getting the gun out of her hands before someone got killed. Without hesitation, he said, he lunged at her.

“Took her into the yard, got on top of her, wrestled her,” Menne said. “I actually punched her in the face and bit her somewhere up in here trying to get the gun loose.”

An off-duty McKees Rock police officer was in the area and heard the gunfire. He detained Menne until Kennedy Township officers arrived. By then, Mrazek says, Menne was asking to be arrested.

“I’m very happy no one got hurt,” Mrazek said.

Menne was taken to Heritage Valley Hospital for a psych evaluation. Once released, police say, she will be arrested and arraigned on a slew of charges, including aggravated assault.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.