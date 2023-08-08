Vehicles stranded, MBTA trolleys stopped as downpours bring flooding to Massachusetts

By Brianna Borghi, Phil Tenser

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Flooding struck in several Massachusetts communities during downpours on Tuesday, prompting the MBTA to halt service on the Green Line of the D Branch and, in some cases, stranding cars on flooded roadways.

In addition to the risk of tornadoes, severe storms brought rainfall rates of more than 1 inch per hour to some communities during the morning hours. As of 11:50 a.m., nearly 8 inches of rain was estimated in areas near Lawrence.

Street flooding there prompted the Registry of Motor Vehicles to announce that some road tests at the Lawrence service center are being rescheduled. Videos from the city showed cars and people attempting to move through some of the flooding. (Video below)

Approximately 2.7 inches of rain fell in Westport in one hour, StormTeam 5 reported. In Needham, 2.09 inches fell, and in Lawrence, 2.06 inches was reported.

A construction crew, working on water control measures along Montvale Avenue in Stoneham, pulled a woman from her vehicle after it became stuck in flooding in the area. Fire department officials said the workers carried the woman to safety.

In Needham, the Exit 35 off-ramp from Interstate 95/Route 128 to Highland Avenue was closed because of flooding. Several cars were seen stuck in the water on the ramp, which is just outside the WCVB studio, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The Fire Department responded to help the drivers safely out of their cars.

“I thought the rain may stop soon. I didn’t expect it would just keep going up, like, until it almost touched my seats,” said Meng Wei Zheng, who was rescued from one of those stranded vehicles.

Also in Needham, water cascaded down the lawns and stairs near the town’s high school. (Video below)

In Newton, water washed over Interstate 95 as the downpours passed through. (Video below)

Cars splashed through the flooded streets in Bridgewater. (Video below)

Flooding also impacted the MBTA, which announced the Griggs Street Station along the B Branch of the Green Line was temporarily closed because of flooding. That station reopened around noon.

Shuttle buses also replaced service on the D Branch between Fenway and Reservoir because of water at Brookline Hills. Trolley service on the branch resumed at 12:40 p.m.

