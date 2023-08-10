Hopkinton children help turn park fence into inspiring mural celebrating diversity

By LEVAN REID

HOPKINTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — There’s a unique mural in Hopkinton that’s highlighting diversity.

After George Floyd’s murder in Minnesota in 2020, Ilana Casady, the chair of the Hopkinton Cultural Council, wanted to find a way to bring people together. So, she invited artists to create something special on the long fence outside EMC Park in town.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t feel empowered to make changes. I had an idea and I was able to bring it to fruition,” Casady told WBZ-TV.

“We’ve got a Native American mural from the Natick Praying Indians. We’ve got the South Asian community of Hopkinton represented here.”

All people from all backgrounds are represented on this fence, but there’s also a diversity of individuals with abilities of all ages.

Chelsea Bradway, a special education teacher at the Marathon Preschool down the street, encouraged her students to add to the mural.

“It was pretty amazing. Children from 3 to 22 came, and at first they were very reserved,” she told WBZ. Then things changed.

“It was full on dance painting. It was like whipping it back, parents were getting covered in paint. It was beautiful to watch it evolve and watch the children get excited because they are typically not allowed to throw paint around.”

It started an idea of expression and now it’s turned into a fence of art for all to admire.

“I’m just so proud that it’s here and long after I’m gone I hope it continues forever and ever and I hope we fill the whole fence,” Casady said.

The council plans on painting about five sections of the fence each year. You can see the entire mural at the entrance to EMC Park at 113 Hayden Rowe Street.

