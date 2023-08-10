Man accused of killing Petland animals charged with animal cruelty
By Addison Kliewer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A man accused of murdering animals at an Oklahoma City Petland last month was charged.
Christopher Jameson’s charges include one count of cruelty to animals. He is accused of murdering a bunny, parakeet, hamster and guinea pig. He is 19 years old.
He was allegedly caught on camera slaughtering animals at a Petland. OKC Animal Welfare said the Jameson was arrested late last month after a statewide frenzy to identify him.
After an arrest warrant was issued, the 19-year-old turned himself in the next day.
Jameson also faces one count of offenses pertaining to animals and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
