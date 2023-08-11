Attorney says MCPSS teacher acted in self defense before she allegedly fired shots into a car

By Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Mobile County public school teacher accused of shooting into a car full of people, is claiming self-defense.

Kenisha Gilmore was arrested this week after police say she fired several shots into an occupied car.

Now, we’re getting her side of the story.

Gilmore’s attorney Marcus Foxx says a driver rammed Gilmore’s car before the gunfire.

Investigators say a fight between Gilmore and several other people started at a nightclub.

According to new court documents, Gilmore followed the victims back to their house on Old Shell Road.

Ring doorbell video showed the moment they got home around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Foxx says Gilmore was provoked when the driver of the other car attempted to side-swipe her on Springhill Avenue.

Foxx showed photos in court on Thursday showing the alleged damage to her car.

Foxx also says Gilmore’s car was rammed a second time at the house on Old Shell before any shots were fired.

Gilmore was released on a $20,000 bond.

She is on paid administrative leave from her teaching position at Scarborough Middle School.

