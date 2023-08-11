Birmingham mother fighting to get back on her feet after losing everything in fire

By Ayron Lewallen

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — A mother is struggling to move forward after her plan to better her life for her family went up in smoke following a house fire. Tiara Singletary is trying her best to give her child the best life she can. She loves helping others, but now she’s asking for help after losing everything.

Singletary packed her life up two years ago to move from Akron, Ohio, to Birmingham for a fresh start for her and her son. She believes moved into a house with faulty wiring in the stove.

“It just went into a blaze,” Singletary said. “I literally had enough time to turn around and say, ‘Hey, son, get your shoes on.’ I turned back around. Everything was engulfed. Kitchen, everything.”

In just a split second, everything she had was gone.

“I literally lost IDs,” Singletary said. “I lost everything. Everything burned up — clothes, shoes. These are the only pair of shoes that I have.”

Singletary works in Leeds and said her car was just repossessed a few days ago after she was unable to make payments. She said seeing how the fire is impacting her son makes things much more difficult.

“I can’t really provide for my son right now,” Singletary said. “I’m staying with a friend. It just puts me in a bad predicament because I need to be able to work. I can’t get to work. I don’t have any transportation. My son’s supposed to be in school. He can’t start school because I can’t even get him to school.”

And while Singletary doesn’t understand why she’s going through this, she’s relying on her faith to keep her going.

“Lean not to your own understanding,” she said. “I keep faith in God and that something will happen.”

When Singletary gets back on her feet, she wants to finish getting her GED and enroll in college.

