EGLE responds to civil rights complaint resolution over Ajax Asphalt Plant

By WNEM Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GENESEE TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has entered an informal resolution agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve a civil rights complaint.

The Title VI Civil Rights complaint was filed by a coalition of Flint community groups in 2021. The complaint was related to a Clean Air Act permit issued to the Ajax Asphalt plant in Genesee Township on Flint’s border.

The agreement is not a finding by EPA or admission by EGLE of noncompliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The program fully complies with Title VI and the protection of civil rights, according to EGLE. This agreement is more for a memorialization of EGLE’s ongoing commitment to environmental justice.

EGLE acknowledged the agreement does not address all issues raised by local residents but are committed to continuing to work with the community to address any issues.

The agreement includes:

Enhancing community engagement with local residents, Providing a Purple Air monitor for the community, Pursuing funding for a community-led public health assessment, Revising and continuing air permitting-focused education and outreach activities, Updating public participation policies, Continuing work on an online information portal for the Air Quality Division to transparently track permit applications, permit decisions, inspections and enforcement decisions, and Providing equitable means for input from community on the new Environmental Justice Public Health grants included in EGLE’s FY 2024 budget ($20 million) The department will work closely with communities, environmental justice advocates and permit applications to ensure that protections available under the law for residents near polluting facilities are enforced and to encourage public policy advancements.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.