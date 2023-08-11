Man accused of killing his mother in Danville signs waiver of extradition

By Arielle Mitropoulos, Ray Brewer

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WMUR) — A man accused of killing his mother in New Hampshire signed a waiver of extradition on Thursday.

James Coe, 20, is being held in Massachusetts on a fugitive-from-justice warrant out of New Hampshire in the killing of his mother, Denise Damato-Coe, 59, last week at her home on Back Road in Danville.

Officials in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office told WMUR that he agreed to be extradited to New Hampshire. Now, New Hampshire law enforcement officials have 10 days to pick Coe up.

When they are ready to transport him, Coe will make an appearance in a Massachusetts courtroom and then be brought back to New Hampshire to face charges including second-degree murder.

Damato-Coe was found to have died from multiple gunshot wounds last Thursday. Her son was arrested six days later in Revere, Massachusetts.

Coe also faces a charge of falsifying physical evidence for allegedly removing the rifle that he shot his mother with multiple times.

