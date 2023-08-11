Math teacher at HISD middle school accused of having sexual relationships with 2 of his students

By Mycah Hatfield

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Marshall Middle School teacher is behind bars accused of sending nude photos and having inappropriate contact with two female students last school year.

Abdurahman Milani, 27, is charged with two counts of sex assault of a child (14-17), two counts of improper relationship with a student, two counts of indecency with a child, and one count of online solicitation of a minor.

Charging documents reveal that the victims were two 14-year-old female students who were friends.

School officials were alerted to what was going on by one of the student’s parents in May, according to charging documents. From there, a campus counselor, Houston ISD police, and an HISD professional standard department investigator became involved.

One of the students told investigators that she exchanged Instagram messages with Milani that included photos showing his genitals.

Court documents read that “she began to feel uncomfortable around him when she attended school, due to him stating to her that she needed to do a trick for him.”

The investigator searched the girl’s phone and found they began communicating online in December.

The other 14-year-old female student told an investigator that two days prior to their interview, Milani fondled her in the corner of his classroom during his planning period, according to the charging document.

The day prior to the interview, the girl said Milani sent her an Instagram message telling her to go to his classroom to speak about her grades. During that visit, the 14-year-old told the investigator that they engaged in sexual activities by a cabinet in his classroom where he keeps snacks.

She, too, said she received photos of his genitals.

The girl was described in charging documents as being emotional during her forensic interview with the Children Assessment Center.

The two girls spoke about their encounters with Milani through text.

HISD said Milani was put on administrative leave immediately when the allegations were made, and he was removed from campus. A spokesperson said he has not had contact with students in any HISD facility since then.

An update was sent out to the school community, according to the district, but they were prohibited by law from commenting on the specific details.

“Generally, HISD practice when an employee is charged with offenses of this nature is to recommend termination by the board at the next meeting of the board,” a spokesperson for the district said.

The next board meeting is Thursday night, though it’s unclear if it will be discussed then.

