Maui natives in Northern California fear for families amid wildfire destruction

By Orko Manna

CALIFORNIA (KCRA) — People in Northern California with family members who live on the Hawaii island of Maui are heartbroken by the destruction caused by this week’s wildfires.

KCRA 3 spoke to Rocklin residents Beau and Charlene Figueiroa, who both grew up on Maui and still have a lot of family who live there. Beau said waking up to the news of flames burning across the place he once called home was horrifying.

“Initially it was fear, like scared for our family, and then, just sad. Sad to see everything that we know gone,” Beau said.

Beau said the family members he and Charlene have contacted are all safe. But some of his loved ones have lost everything.

“They don’t have their house anymore and even pets are gone,” Beau said. “Being alive is the number one thing, but still yet you lost all your memories. Stuff that, they say everything is replaceable, but not everything is replaceable.”

Charlene said her phone has not left her side for the past few days.

“I just couldn’t stop watching and refreshing and texting everybody, making sure I hear from them, see if they’re OK, if they need anything,” Charlene said.

She said seeing the devastation across Maui, and especially in Lahaina, makes her want to step up and take action.

“It’s sad. You feel helpless over here, what can you do?” Charlene said.

Charlene’s cousin Rick Santos, who lives in Roseville, also grew up in Maui. Santos said he wants to focus on giving back to the community that raised him.

“Me and Beau over there, we have the ability to go back and work and help out with the infrastructure to rebuild, so we’re trying to get that going, hopefully,” Santos said.

As of Thursday night, the death toll in Maui in the wake of the wildfires rose to at least 53. For survivors, a lot is still uncertain. That goes for Beau and Charlene’s family members.

“No idea right now. It’s still, I don’t know. Nobody knows,” Beau said.

