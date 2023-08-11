Proposed location for Norman homeless shelter faces opposition

By Kolby Terrell

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A yearlong fight over where to build a new homeless shelter in Norman could be coming to a close.

The planning commission will consider the latest proposal on Thursday night, but like each proposal before, the city faces opposition.

The city has been trying to find a new place for the Norman homeless shelter after it shut down in 2022. But it hasn’t had any success.

“So far, restaurants and other concerned citizens have not offered any solutions,” said Helen Grant, the Ward 4 councilwoman for the city.

The newest proposed location is right across from the Norman Regional Hospital. Supporters said this is a benefit.

“Being located closer to services is definitely a benefit, especially to those folks who will inevitably be overdosing and need a quick medical intervention, like medical detox,” said Grant.

But not everyone agrees.

“We have a lot of rural space. We have a lot of space where there’s large amounts of property, still city limits, but just outside the main where a large number of business and property owners would be,” said Norman resident Karlinda Gravel. “We’re asking for a vote.”

People who live near the location plan to voice their concerns to the planning commission during the Thursday night meeting. But the Norman City Council is ready to rebut.

“Overwhelmingly, the people engaging with services in a shelter are not on the street and bothering them. It is when we don’t have a place for them to be that the trouble starts,” said Grant.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Councilmembers said this isn’t the final step before construction, even if the rezoning is approved.

