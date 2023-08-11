‘They don’t know how to deal with conflict’: Chief, parents address bullying

By Kennedi Cooper

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Parents, students and community leaders are trying to raise awareness about bullying and the impact it has on youth.

A community meeting was held Thursday, days after Jackson Public Schools students started the new school year.

Youth violence has been an ongoing problem in the city of Jackson. Children, Jackson’s interim police chief and parents shared their stories during the meeting at Forest Hill High School.

“They don’t know how to deal with conflict, then you compound that with no value for human life, and that’s how we got to this point,” said interim Chief Joseph Wade.

“I’ve experienced bullying myself, but I talk to people about it. I talk to my mom and dad, and they got to talk to the school about it, so that helped,” said student Marquavious Franklin.

Wade said there must be transparency about the issues surrounding youth violence, and the community has to stop turning a blind eye and take time to listen and address the issues.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.