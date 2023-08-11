Triad woman faces multiple charges, including human trafficking, deputies say

By JD Franklin III

Click here for updates on this story

GUILFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A Triad woman is in custody and is facing multiple charges, including human trafficking, authorities say.

On Aug. 7, Guilford County deputies arrested 36-year-old Ashley Greene after she took explicit photos of a minor and posted them online, advertising sex.

Greene is currently being charged with:

Eight counts of First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor One count of promoting prostitution One count of Human Trafficking

Greene’s bond is currently set at $500,000, and her court date is set for Aug. 31.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.