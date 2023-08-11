UNT graduate ‘so thankful’ after lost class ring returned

By Annie Gimbel

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (KTVT) — “This is a big surprise. Only God knows how it worked out. But it’s here, and I’m so thankful.”

University of North Texas graduate Logan Balderas has nothing but words of gratitude after a Good Samaritan returned his class ring.

It was found in the area of Crane Road and Amundson Drive at the end of July. Shortly after, and following a social media post, the man who found it turned the ring into the North Richland Hills Police Department.

The final step in getting the ring back to Balderas was a connection made with Daniel Suda of the UNT Alumni Association.

