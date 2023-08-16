Solutions Recovery adds on, hoping to help more people overcome addiction

By Seth Humeniuk

OSHKOSH (WGBA) — Addiction treatment center Solutions Recovery is growing fast, and building a new addition to help more people struggling with addiction achieve long-term sobriety.

Megan Edwards is Solutions’ program director. She says she has seen Solutions grow tremendously since she first joined the staff in 2018. She estimates the center has served “over 700 unique individuals” in the last year, and hopes the new addition, which is planned to included a new reception area, meeting spaces, and an elevator, will allow Solutions to help even more people.

“We are in desperate need of more space, and just a more welcoming atmosphere as well,” said Edwards.

Like all Solutions staff, Executive Director Trevor Fenrich says he’s gone through substance abuse and recovery himself. He says his time at Solutions, has made all the difference in his life.

“I was able to transform my life,” he explained. “I went back to school, I got a degree, and I was given an opportunity to work full time which has been truly life-changing.”

Fenric says the spread of Fentanyl has made things more dangerous for those using drugs since he got clean, and wants people to know that “anyone can struggle with substance abuse disorder.”

Although she’s seen overdose deaths in Winnebago County increase during her time at Solutions—the county Overdose Fatality Review lists 24 deaths for 2018 and 37 in 2022—Edwards says she’s seen Solutions help hundreds of people over the years.

“I’m a firm believer that when somebody walks through the doors of Solutions and there is a willingness to do something differently, they got a really good shot at permanent sobriety. I believe in that, I’ve seen it happen over and over again.”

Solutions broke ground on the new addition Monday, and Fenrich says he hopes it will be completed by the end of the year.

