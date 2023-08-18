Body of missing swimmer Ebrahim Akhoon found in Lake Michigan near Winnetka

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The body of a missing teenage swimmer who went into the water earlier this week near a Winnetka beach was pulled out of Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a body was found at the Wilmette Harbor, according to the Winnetka Fire Department. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Friday morning the victim was Ebrahim Akhoon.

Family members have said Akhoon, who recently turned 19, had gone into the water after work with two friends at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. He jumped into the water to swim, but the waves were too high.

Water conditions were so rough that first responders had difficulty looking for him in the several hours after he went into the water. There were 6 to 8-foot waves in the lake that morning.

