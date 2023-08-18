Officials: 16-year-old driver fleeing police at 100 mph before deadly crash in Milwaukee

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured nine others. According to investigators, the accused has never been issued a driver’s license.

The crash happened on Aug. 13. Police say around 11:20 p.m., officers tried to stop a stolen Elantra that was wanted in connection to an armed robbery on W. Hampton Avenue. The vehicle did not stop and during the ensuing chase, and the Elantra crashed into another car at the intersection of N. 68th Street and W. Silver Spring Drive.

Police say a 17-year-old in the stolen vehicle, identified as Jamillian Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old male, 16-year-old male, two 17-year-old males, an 18-year-old female and two unknown females, all from the suspect vehicle, were all injured.

Two more women from the second car, ages 25 and 42, were also injured. According to a criminal complaint, one of the female victims remails in critical condition, having sustained an aortic tear; another victim may possibly lose vision in his right eye.

Officials say, data from the Elantra shows approximately a half second before the crash, the vehicle was traveling 100 mph. At the time of the crash, data reportedly showed the Elantra was going 93 mph.

The 16-year-old accused of driving the Elantra — who CBS 58 is not naming at this time — is charged with the following:

First-degree reckless homicide Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in death of another Knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license – cause death Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm (3 counts)

The criminal complaint says the 16-year-old was found guilty of operating without a license in October of 2022. As a result of him failing to pay for that ticket, officials say his operating privilege is in a suspended status.

