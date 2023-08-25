Therapy dogs providing comfort to those impacted by the Maui wildfires

By Web staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — In the midst of tragedy caused by fires, a strong sense of community support and healing has emerged. Beyond human connections, even dogs are contributing to providing comfort to those affected.

Eleven therapy dogs associated with the Maui-based non-profit “Assistance Dogs of Hawaii,” have been actively visiting individuals impacted by the fires.

This includes residents, first responders, and volunteers who have sought refuge in shelters, hotels, and various emergency stations, such as police and fire stations.

These dogs are playing a vital role in offering solace and emotional support during these difficult times.

