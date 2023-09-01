4th attempted luring reported after Stanislaus County officials warn parents of other attempts

By Jonathan Ayestas

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — Days after Stanislaus County officials warned parents of three attempted kidnappings near an elementary school, they warned of another encounter involving an adult trying to talk to kids, this time much closer to campus.

Last week, there were three attempted lurings near Fairview Elementary School.

Modesto police and Stanislaus County deputies told KCRA 3 that they were increasing patrols around the school and also neighborhoods, parks and other campuses.

Linda Mumma-Solorio, a spokesperson for Modesto City Schools, said the fourth attempted luring happened Thursday during their lunch period. A man tried to talk with students through the fence on the backside of Fairview.

Yard duty staff saw the man, who was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants or shorts, Mumma said. The man was motioning to students on the blacktop to try to get them to walk across the field to talk to him.

Mumma said when campus staff intervened, the man walked away. School administrators called police to the scene, but they could not find him in the area.

None of the students got close enough to hear what the man was saying, Mumma said.

The first reported luring happened on Poland and Vivian roads near the school. The second was near Fairview Park, and the third was near Rancho Encantado Lane and San Ramos Way. Each attempt involved a gray vehicle.

Mumma said each of these three instances happened while Fairview students either walked home from school or from a bus stop.

The reason why both Modesto police and Stanislaus deputies are investigating is because the school is in an area, which has a jurisdiction split by both agencies.

Officials said parents should make sure their kids know how to dial 911 if they have cellphones, make sure they’re not walking in remote areas and to make sure they’re not waiting alone at bus stops for long periods of time.

