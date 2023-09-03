University of Tennessee season opener breaks sporting event attendance record at Nissan Stadium

By Carmyn Gutierrez

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Saturday’s season opener for the University of Tennessee football team welcomed a record number of people into Nissan Stadium.

UT Athletics said 69,507 fans were in attendance to watch the Volunteers take on the University of Virginia Cavaliers, the largest crowd for a sporting event in the stadium’s history.

The record breaks the previous one, which was also upheld by a Tennessee football event. The 2021 Music City Bowl matchup against Purdue brought in an impressive 69,489, according to UT Athletics.

The Vols took an early lead ahead of halftime on Saturday and continued to make strategic plays, securing Tennessee a win with a final score of 49-13.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.