Non-profit’s “Parent Stress Line” helping parents and caregivers around the country

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The Parent Stress Line is based right in Watertown, but they take calls from all over.

“We’re Massachusetts based, but we do get calls from all over the country. I think we got a call the other day from somebody in Nigeria,” said Sarah Brinley, Executive Director of Parents Helping Parents.

This small non-profit is filling a big need, providing emotional support to parents and caregivers when they feel stressed and overwhelmed. Trained, volunteer call takers are available 24/7.

“There’s just somebody there to listen, to not judge, to provide whatever type of emotional support somebody might need and to come up with a plan,” said Brinley.

At this particular time of year, they anticipate an increase in calls.

“Back to school is a difficult time. It does sort of make parents and children anxious,” said Kimberlee Wollman, Director of the Parent Stress Line.

During the pandemic, the help line saw a 40 percent jump in calls and parents are still dealing with the side effects.

“A lot of kids got so far behind during COVID that now they’re really struggling. So they don’t want to go to school and they’re embarrassed or there’s some bullying happening and parents are really concerned,” said Wollman.

Those aren’t the only issues.

“What we’re seeing now is anxiety around safety at schools with gun violence, we’re seeing anxiety about climate change,” said Brinley.

When parents need help, they can turn to this free, confidential resource. It’s called a warm line- not a crisis line. It’s meant to help people before they get to that point.

“Sometimes, it’s just listening and helping people process through something that happened with their kid,” said Heather Hernandez, Director of Parent Support Groups. “And sometimes it is active problem solving.”

Parents who have found the number and called are grateful for the help.

“Constantly, parents are like, I’m so glad I found you. This is something I can’t talk to anybody else about,” said Hernandez.

This organization wants to get the word out to more parents that they are here.

“So many parents feel they’re alone, they’re on an island, they don’t have anybody to really support them. So, I would definitely want them to know we’re absolutely here and we want to help help support you,” said Wollman.

The number for the Parent Stress Line is 1-800-632-8188. They also hold in-person support groups that are free, anonymous and accessible from anywhere via Zoom.

