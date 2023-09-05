‘Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show’ showcases the beauty of being different on the runway



By Melanie Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Fashion model, Pierre McCleary, has created an inspiring platform to empower others to recognize their beauty no matter the illness or circumstance.

‘Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show’ will take place September 3 at 6 p.m. to put a spotlight on the autoimmune disease and those impacted who are ready to embrace what makes them different.

“It’s a platform where we express ourselves through the eyes of fashion. Whether you got hair or you don’t. Whether you’re hiding or you’re open. It’s a place that you have to be in,” says Hats Off Alopecia Founder Pierre McCleary.

McCleary is one of 6.7 million Americans living with Alopecia.

The disorder attacks hair follicles, causing your hair to fall out.

On Sunday, Alopecia awareness will be displayed on the catwalk for the 5th annual Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show.

Half of the models walking the runway have Alopecia.

The show is designed to be an experience that is more than just a fashion show, but a way of life that inspires self-love.

“You just have to be in the room to really feel what people go through because you don’t get this on the runway all the time,” says McCleary.

The show will also include the musical sounds of the band Dirrty Muggs.

