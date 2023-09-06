Detroit designer uses unique technique to create furniture, highlights skilled trades

By ALYSIA BURGIO

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — In downtown Detroit, on the corner of West Grand River Avenue and Griswold, you’ll find a furniture shop called Throwbacks Home.

“It’s modern, it’s eclectic, it’s rustic,” said Bo Shepherd, Head of Design/Co-Founder of Throwbacks Home and Woodward Throwbacks.

Shepherd says it’s not your average furniture store.

“If you come to Throwbacks Home, you’re going to find genuine handcrafted furniture made in the city using Detroit materials,” she stated.

Shepherd says every piece of furniture in the shop has a story about where it came from. Bringing that out in the design is her passion.

“We love texture, and we love highlighting the material as is, but kind of giving it a more refined, polished look,” said Shepherd.

It’s at a warehouse called Woodward Throwbacks in Hamtramck, where each piece is revamped and comes to life.

For Shepherd, her love for woodworking and design started when she was a child.

“My dad is a carpenter, so at a very young age, I was always given that confidence that I can build with my hands. I can create.” Shepherd stated.

Highlighting the benefits of skilled trades is another passion project.

“Especially for me, it’s important that I can showcase that there are women of color and just women that are in the trades. I mean, the trades kind of keep the world turning in a sense when it comes to building out spaces and building businesses,” said Shepherd.

Her talents have not gone unnoticed. A few years ago, Shepherd became a brand ambassador for Carhartt.

“They have a really big drive to show working in the trades, working with your hands, so just to be a part of that is pretty amazing,” she stated.

Giving back to the motor city by creating pieces of furniture with roots…a past repurposed. It’s a dream of Shepherd’s, and one she hopes inspires others.

“Just go for it. I mean, I went from car design into woodworking and designing furniture and spaces, so it’s almost like taking a leap of faith,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd says in addition to designing and creating furniture, her team also renovates homes.

They recently bought a 4,000-square-foot warehouse in Detroit that they plan to convert into a family home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.