Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Couple left shaken after bullet shatters window of moving vehicle near Mars Hill

<i></i><br/>A couple told News 13 they were driving in their SUV on I-26 near Exit 9 on September 5 when someone fired a shot
Lawrence, Nakia

A couple told News 13 they were driving in their SUV on I-26 near Exit 9 on September 5 when someone fired a shot
By
Published 5:34 AM

By David Plunkett

Click here for updates on this story

    MARS HILL, North Carolina (WLOS) — Mars Hill Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Tuesday, Sept. 5, near Mars Hill.

A couple told News 13 they were driving in their SUV on I-26 near Exit 9 when someone fired a shot, shattering the passenger side window of the couple’s vehicle as they drove.

No one was hurt, but the couple was badly shaken.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content