Elementary schoo principal resigns following assembly that singled out Black children

By Chelsea Robinson

BUNNELL, Florida (WESH) — On Thursday morning, it was announced that the principal of Bunnell Elementary had resigned.

Principal Donelle Evensen’s resignation comes following a wave of controversy surrounding an assembly where Black children were singled out.

The students were called into assemblies, only Black fourth and fifth graders, and shown a PowerPoint. This page was called the problem: “(African Americans) have underperformed on standardized assessment for the last past three years. Only 32% are at level 3 or higher.”

There was no taking into account Black students who were average or above and no white students who might be average or below.

Allegedly included in the assembly were bullying comments from presenters along the lines of, “If you don’t improve, you could end up in jail or the victim of gun violence.” Those comments are part of the ongoing investigation.

Superintendent LaShakia Moore, who has apologized for the incident, has asked former BES principal Marcus Sanfilippo to fill in for Evensen.

The investigation into the assembly has not been completed but is expected to be finished next week.

