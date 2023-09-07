“One Chip Challenge” makers Paqui remove dare from website after Worcester teen’s death

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — The makers of the “One Chip Challenge” are changing how they advertise the spicy tortilla chip after the death of a Worcester teenager.

Paqui has removed the language on its website daring people to eat the chip and then wait as long as possible before eating or drinking.

The parents of 14-year-old Harris Wolobah say he died after trying the challenge on September 1. They are now waiting for the results of an autopsy.

The Worcester District Attorney is also warning parents about the dangers of the challenge saying teens in other states have been hospitalized.

Paqui says the chips are meant for adults only.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.