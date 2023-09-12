Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at CVG airport



By Karin Johnson and Emily Sanderson

HEBRON, Kentucky (WLWT) — Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

According to a CVG spokesperson, airport police were called around 6 a.m. to help a flight crew on an outbound flight about an unruly passenger. The spokesperson said the passenger was arrested before takeoff and taken to Boone County Detention Center.

Jones was released from jail hours later. According to Boone County Jail, he was charged with alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and making a terroristic threat.

Court documents state, “Mr. Jones was complaining about his USB chargers port not working. He unbuckled his seatbelt, his behavior caused annoyance and alarm to the other passengers. He interrupted flight operations. He was given one last opportunity to settle down, and that after they had taken off they would address his problems. Mr. Jones remained argumentative. Both flight attendants could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his person.”

According to the documents, the Captain returned to the gate and airport police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but “Mr. Jones continued to be combative and argumentative.”

Documents state while in the presence of an officer, Jones said, “Wait, I’m going to get you, and that’s not a threat. It’s a promise.”

“It was a really brief interaction between him and the flight attendant, and the flight attendant just wasn’t having it and kicked him off, maybe a little preemptively. But, I think his behavior throughout the beginning of the morning kind of led to that situation,” one of the passengers, Austin Grimes, said.

Once off the plane, Jones was taken into custody.

“What I found was really interesting was when I got off the plane, the passengers that were around him on the plane, they were actually pleading with the police, saying he did nothing wrong,” passenger Mike Jarnicki said.

After Jones was released from the jail, he told WLWT the incident on the plane started over a charger not working. He denies being intoxicated. Jones said he was on his way to to Newark, New Jersey, for the Monday Night football game.

“I’m hurt. This is embarrassing,” Jones said while leaving the jail. “Y’all are talking about 5, 6:30 in the morning. Who the hell is drunk at 6:30 in the morning? So, people just wake up and be drunk and go to the airport?”

Jones said if he was wrong, he’d own up to it.

“I’m going to stand for what I stand for, which is respect, honesty and I’m walking my walk. I’m not kissing nobody (expletive). I’m not doing that. If I’m wrong, I’m going to tell you I’m wrong, 100 percent,” Jones said.

Just a few hours prior, Jones posted a video to his Twitter where he could be seen walking through the airport and talking about the Bengals vs. Browns game. Last year, Jones was one of the Bengals’ “Rulers of the Jungle.” The “Ruler of the Jungle” was started in 2021, where a die-hard Bengals fan or former Bengal will serve as king of the day.

