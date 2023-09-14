Investigation underway after weapon found inside Basehor-Linwood School

By Heidi Schmidt

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — Basehor police are investigating after the school said it found a weapon inside Basehor-Linwood Middle School Wednesday.

The school district said a student reported that another student had a weapon in a backpack inside the building. The Basehor Police Chief said the weapon was discovered during school hours and the district notified his department.

According to a message sent to parents, someone reported students had a weapon to an adult at the school. The district said its recovery procedure worked as it was designed and school staff immediately recovered the weapon.

“We can assure you that all students and staff remained safe throughout and after the recovery process,” the district said in the message to parents.

The school district thanked the students and staff involved in the tip and the weapon’s recovery.

“The safety of our students and staff is, and always will be, our top priority, and the presence of weapons in our school is not tolerated. The student who brought the weapon will be disciplined, according to the student handbook , and our School Resource Officer has taken over the investigation at this time,” the message to parents said.

The school said staff did not initiate it’s standard emergency response protocol because staff found the weapon before it could be implemented, according to the message to parents.

