Milwaukee police search for 3 critical missing children

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in finding three critical missing children: Cedrion D. McCottry, Mercedes T. McCottry, and Cedrinique S. McCottry.

The kids were last seen on Friday, September 15 around 2:21 p.m. leaving Benjamin Franklin school, which is located at 2308 W Nash St., on foot.

Cedrion is described as a black boy who is 11 years old, stands 5’06”, weighs 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. In the attached photo, he is wearing an orange shirt.

Mercedes is described as a black girl who is 10 years old, stands 5’07”, weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. In the attached photo, she is wearing a red shirt.

Cedrinique is described as a black girl who is 7 years old, stands 4’04”, weighs 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and glasses. In the attached photo, she is wearing a pink shirt.

Anyone with information on the McCottry children’s location is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division.

