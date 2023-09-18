Pilot escapes injury after World War I era plane crashes in Massachusetts

By WBZ-NEWS STAFF

STOW, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A pilot escaped injury Sunday morning when an airplane from the World War I era crashed in Stow.

It happened just after 11 a.m. near Barton Road and the American Heritage Museum.

Stow Fire Department official said the single-engine aircraft had only the pilot inside.

That person was able to get out of the plane and was not hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene to investigate. Initial investigation shows the landing gear of a single-engine Nieuport 28 collapsed when the pilot landed, causing the aircraft to flip over onto its roof.

No further information is currently available.

