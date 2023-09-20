Chickasaw man confesses to 82 vehicle burglaries around Mobile County, MCSO says

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A 25-year-old Chickasaw man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after confessing to committing 82 vehicle burglaries around Mobile County, according to authorities.

Dakwon Oliver was interviewed by Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigators, to whom he confessed in 14 MCSO cases, 35 Saraland cases, 20 Dauphin Island cases, 8 Semmes cases and five Mobile cases, according to the sheriff’s office.

The MCSO said Oliver was found in Prichard.

Investigators said two others are also involved. Montreal Standberry was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with seven counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and Norgie D. Flemming was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in the second degree, the MCSO said. The sheriff’s office said Oliver was found inside her home when he was arrested and that she also had an outstanding warrant for possession or receiving a controlled substance.

