Gas leak along busy road sparks enormous blaze, shuts down highway

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Flames are now “under control” after a gas leak caused a large blaze near a southwest Atlanta gas station, officials said.

The fire erupted not far from a Chevron gas station at 2050 Sylvan Road around 10:30 a.m. Nearly two and a half hours later, Atlanta Fire officials tamped the flames down. There were no injuries reported.

“There was work in the area and once the first unit found at a gas leak was involved, a full alarm assignment was dispatched,” said Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, Matt Driver.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 166 were shut down, as well as the intersection of Sylvan Road SW and Lakewood Avenue SW, according to the fire department. The highway has since reopened, but the exit ramps remain closed.

