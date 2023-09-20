Several arrests made following chaotic vigil for motorcycle crash victim in West Allis

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Several arrests have been made in connection to a chaotic vigil the day after a fatal motorcycle crash in West Allis, according to police.

Hundreds of people swarmed the area near 92nd and Arthur Friday, Sept. 15 after a motorcyclist was killed at the site Thursday.

Police say some members of the crowd were disrupting traffic, doing burnouts in the street and driving recklessly on roads filled with people. The West Allis Police Department says on at least one occasion, pedestrians had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

At this time, authorities say three people have been arrested for felonies, three people have been arrested for misdemeanors and two people have been arrested for ordinance violations.

They say more arrests are likely as they continue going through video recordings of the gathering in an attempt to identify others involved.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.