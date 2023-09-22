Skip to Content
Abingdon man federally indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman aboard Carnival cruise ship

Published 11:51 AM

By WMAR Staff

    BALTIMORE (WMAR) — An Abingdon man faces federal charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Jalen Thomas Kelley committed the assault sometime between January 1 and 2 aboard the Carnival Legend, which was scheduled to set sail from Baltimore.

He was arrested in Wingate, North Carolina, on September 20.

The FBI says it’s still investigating the case, and is asking anyone with information to call 410-265-8080.

If convicted, Kelley faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

