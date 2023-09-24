Family dispute ends in shooting death of one teen, one woman with life-threatening wounds

By KCTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Kansas City Police Department reported an overnight shooting that left one teen dead and one woman with life-threatening wounds may have been the result of a domestic violence argument.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, KCPD received a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of NE 119th Terrace. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a nearby home with its garage door open and began to approach it.

An adult woman was found lying on the garage floor with several gunshot wounds. She was removed from the residence by emergency medical personnel and taken to the hospital. Her wounds are life-threatening but she is reportedly in stable condition.

Upon learning that additional victims were inside the home, officers entered and found an unresponsive teen male who also had several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male was still inside the home and was taken into custody as a person of interest. Officers and detectives believe there is no additional threat to the surrounding area at this time.

KCPD’s preliminary investigation has determined that the shooting may have been caused by a domestic violence argument among several family members.

The shooting is being actively investigated as a homicide. Detectives and crime scene personnel are gathering evidence and collecting witness statements.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.

We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

Kansas City Police Department

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.