17-year-old tries to stop murder-suicide, is nearly shot himself

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLEX) — A Lexington 17-year-old boy says he’s been left scared and confused after witnessing a murder-suicide on the city’s North Side.

Samuel Mbala tried to intervene after seeing a man he knew hit a woman outside an apartment on Hollow Creek Drive.

“She was screaming ‘I’m sorry babe’ and he was like ‘why did you get caught cheating’ and she said I’m sorry and he started yelling,” Mbala recalled.

The teen said he told the man to stop.

The man refused, shouting at Mbala to back up before pulling out a gun and shooting at Mbala and another man.

He believes the bullet came close to hitting him.

“We backed up, and that’s when she tried to run. He caught her, threw her to the ground, shot her twice, then shot himself, out of nowhere,” Mbala said.

Mbala called 911, telling LEX 18 the man appeared to still be alive when he was taken to the hospital.

That’s where the coroner said the man died.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mbala said he wasn’t the only boy who saw what happened.

“There was a little boy up there, he saw it too and started crying,” Mbala said.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time Mbala has seen someone die, describing when he witnessed a deadly car crash in Castlewood Park.

Mbala credits God for the opportunity to live another day.

“I’m just gonna go home and pray and hope I can move on,” Mbala said.

