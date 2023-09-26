$300,000 bond set for school department chair charged with wife’s murder

By Jeff Ehling

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A man accused of murdering his wife in Kingwood, then forcing police into a five-hour standoff is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

James Anderson, 37, shocked his community and those who knew him when he allegedly shot and killed his wife Sunday night. Anderson was the Special Education Department Chair for Santa Fe Middle School.

Officials at Cleveland ISD say Anderson is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

Police say Anderson’s wife, Victoria, called 911 saying her husband was trying to kill her. Moments later, the 911 operator allegedly heard a gunshot.

Police say Anderson refused to surrender, sparking a five-hour standoff with the SWAT team.

When it was over, Houston police officers say they discovered Victoria’s body in the home. The couple’s 3-year-old son was in the home at the time of the shooting, but Anderson allowed the boy to leave before the standoff, police say.

“Domestic violence is a very serious thing in our city, and we want to make sure that we do our part to push the information out to get out of these violent relationships,” A. Rodriguez with HPD said.

Anderson was not at his probable cause hearing but is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $300,000.

