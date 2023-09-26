Authorities say suspect accused in Oklahoma State Fair shooting didn’t go through metal detector

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma State Fair officials said the suspect who shot a person over the weekend at the Bennett Event Center did not go through one of the gates’ metal detectors.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, police responded to an incident inside the Bennett Event Center on the east side of the Oklahoma State Fair. Police learned that two groups got into an altercation, during which a 17-year-old pulled out a gun and shot someone.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not released an updated condition.

The victim and the suspect were strangers, according to a police report obtained by KOCO.

On Monday, Oklahoma State Fair officials said they reviewed the cameras near all gates and determined the shooter did not come through one.

Those gates have metal detectors that indicate to employees whether someone has a gun. Fair officials said the detectors wouldn’t pick up a pocket knife but would detect guns, even small ones.

Oklahoma State Fair officials issued a 5 p.m. curfew for minors on Sunday, which was the last day of the fair. The curfew stated that anyone 17 and younger had to be accompanied by an adult.

Attendance was slightly lower on Sunday, but fair officials don’t know the exact numbers a this time.

Authorities said they do an end-of-fair review with police, and they will determine what changes will be made following Saturday’s shooting.

Oklahoma State Fair officials said they are willing to give refunds to people who can provide proof they were there for a while before the shooting.

