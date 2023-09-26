Edmond gives prestigious medals to officer hit by suspected drunk driver

By Jason Burger

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Edmond police officer hit by a suspected drunk driver during a pursuit was given two prestigious medals on Monday in front of the city council.

Sgt. Joe Wells stopped his police motorcycle to clear debris out of the road during the pursuit. Wells was hit by a truck and thrown over 100 feet last September.

“It’s definitely been a long journey for recovery,” said Wells. “I’m getting there. So, thanks to everyone for being here. I appreciate it.”

He was hit when a 24-year-old made a U-turn on South Boulevard during a chase.

The Edmond City Council and the Edmond Police Department honored him one year after the incident.

“In recognition of your brave actions, you are hereby awarded the police medal of valor. In recognition of the devastating injuries you sustained, and as a result of those actions, you are hereby awarded the police purple heart medal,” said Edmond police Chief J.D. Younger.

The driver, Garrett Trammell, caused several other accidents and was possibly drunk before he crashed into Wells’ motorcycle, police said.

“The suspect regained control of his pickup and drove it directly at Sgt. Wells, striking him and throwing him over 100 feet into a nearby ditch,” said Younger.

KOCO crews were at the scene on Sept. 23, 2022, when Wells was hit. Days went by as he fought for his life.

Now, the community came together to honor him.

“We thought it was extremely important that on this one-year anniversary, we include the community in recognition of Sgt. Joe Wells,” said Younger.

