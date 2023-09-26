Local dog in shelter for more than 200 days finds his forever home

By Kingston Rivera

HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — A dog up for adoption for more than 200 days in Hollister finally reached his forever home this week.

Moose had been in the care of Hollister Police Animal Care & Services since January and was previously posted as at risk.

At one point, he was adopted and returned several days later.

Hollister Police Animal Care & Services announced last Monday that someone finally adopted Moose.

Moose was flown via Pilots N Paws to his home in Utah, where he lives with his forever family.

