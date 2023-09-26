Woman pleads not guilty in death of toddler

By KCCI Web Staff

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCCI) — An Emmetsburg day care provider has pleaded not guilty in the death of a toddler in her care.

Hannah Priest is charged with child endangerment resulting in death.

Palo Alto County emergency medical technicians and Emmetsburg police responded Jan. 19 to a call about an unresponsive child in Priest’s home in the 1600 block of Eighth Street. According to court documents, 23-month-old Sebastian Jespersen was found unresponsive on his sleeping cot before he was transported to a Des Moines hospital. He was declared dead Jan. 24.

An autopsy determined Jespersen’s cause of death was “brain trauma consistent with inflicted trauma,” according to court documents.

Priest is currently out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond. Her trial is set to start next February.

