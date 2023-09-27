50-year-old man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman at least 10 times

By Jake Anderson

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KETV) — A 50-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman at least 10 times in Iowa.

According to the Adair County sheriff, a dispatcher received a cellular 911 call with an open line, but initially no response around 11:58 p.m. Sunday night.

The dispatcher then heard a female screaming “stop” repeatedly a short time later, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities mapped the call to a location on Interstate 80.

Around 12:04 a.m. Monday, a passerby reported an altercation between a man and a woman near the inside lane of travel on Interstate 80, as well as a vehicle in the ditch near the area of the Casey, Iowa interchange, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrived in the area around 12:06 a.m. and found the vehicle in the ditch but didn’t locate any persons, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers then heard yelling east of their location and located a man, identified as Michael Dolezal, holding a woman in his arms with “what appeared to be blood on the ground near the two,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Dolezal was taken into custody, and authorities started life-saving treatment for the woman, who told officers that Dolezal had stabbed her, law enforcement said.

Investigators said they believe that the woman was stabbed or cut “in excess” of 10 times, with at least one stab wound causing potentially life-threatening injuries. The victim was airlifted to a Des Moines-area hospital.

Dolezal is charged with attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense. His bond was set at $300,000.

The incident is still under investigation.

