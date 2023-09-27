Alligator captured outside casino

By Angela Williams

VICKSBURG, Mississippi (WAPT) — An alligator was captured Tuesday outside a Vicksburg casino.

A large crowd formed outside the WaterView Casino, where the alligator was hiding in the bushes at the edge of the parking lot near the hotel.

David Day, with Vicksburg Daily News, recorded the capture live on Facebook. He said the alligator looked to be about 4 ½ feet long.

Vicksburg police officers and wildlife experts worked together to catch the alligator, which will be released in less populated area.

Wildlife officials have said that the drought is causing alligators and other wildlife to come inland. A much larger alligator was captured last week in Flowood outside the fence at the soccer fields at Liberty Park.

