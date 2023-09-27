Driver choking on French fry crashes into business

By Matthew Keck

HENDERSON, Kentucky (WLKY) — A driver choking on a French fry is blamed for a crash into a business in a strip mall in western Kentucky.

Henderson police said the driver pulled off the road while choking on the fry.

At some point, the driver lost control and ran into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Both the passenger and driver had to be pulled out of the car. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

A woman who witnessed the crash says she’s never really thought about the dangers of eating while driving.

“I do it, and I’m sure a lot of people do. It’s not something I’ve ever thought about, but now will definitely think about it more,” said Patricia Grossman.

Enterprise has since reopened for business.

