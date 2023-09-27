Facebook Dating scam costs person $160,000, police say

By Jonathan Ayestas

ROSEVILLE, California (KCRA) — While dating scams are not uncommon, Roseville police said someone reported losing $160,000 through Facebook’s dating service.

A police report showed the fraud happened from June 1 through Sept. 9. A person contacted the victim and began asking for funds to be transferred to them.

Throughout the span of their being in contact, the victim told officers they transferred $160,000 the the mystery profile, the report states.

Details were not released if there is any suspect information.

