Fire breaks out at apartment complex: ‘It sounded like a bomb’

By Courtney Shaw

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — A fire at Euclid Beach Apartment complex destroyed multiple units.

According to Cleveland Fire, an electrical spark on the eighth floor was the cause of the accidental fire.

Residents have returned to their apartments after being forced to evacuate.

The fire was put out quickly after crews arrived.

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said evacuating residents quickly made this fire a little bit harder to tame.

“You know a lot of times in an apartment fire situation, especially a well-built structure like this, you’re safest place to be is to shelter in place and just stay in your apartment. People get into the stairways, start evacuating, tie up the elevators and so forth and that can be a concern for us as we attempt to fight the fire,” Norman said.

No one was seriously injured as a result of the fire.

Ronald McCray, who lives four floors below the fire, said he’s used to fire truck and fire alarms going off in the building but this fire was different and scarier.

“I heard that big, it sounded like a bomb, when I was coming out of my apartment,” McCray said.

Cleveland Fire estimates that damage to the apartment is around $60,000.

