Investigation underway after inmate accidentally released to his mother

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — An investigation is underway after an inmate was accidentally released to his mother despite his parole being retracted due to a disciplinary violation.

The Utah Department of Corrections reported Joseph Armijo, 34, was released Tuesday to his mother while he was being held at the Davis County Jail under a state contract.

Armijo was set to be released Tuesday but then his parole was canceled due to a disciplinary violation.

“When the mistake was realized, AP&P agents immediately went to the home where he was believed to be, took him back into custody and transported him to the Utah State Correctional Facility Tuesday night,” officials said in a release.

Now, an investigation is underway by the Utah Department of Corrections and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office to determine how to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Court documents show Armijo was serving time for domestic violence-related charges.

