Taylor Swift autograph, lift tickets among auction items in Vermont library benefit

By Jack Thurston

MONTPELIER, Vermont (WPTZ) — An autographed Taylor Swift photo, lift tickets to Bromley Mountain, and a night at the Hollister Hill Farm Bed & Breakfast are among the auction items in a fundraiser aimed at helping the public library in Vermont’s state capital recover from this summer’s devastating flooding.

The Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier just launched a new flood recovery auction. In announcing the fundraiser, the library told supporters it faces a long and expensive road ahead after the damage it suffered in July.

“We have held a fundraising auction every year to raise money to support the library,” noted Dan Groberg, the executive director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. “But this year, it’s particularly important that we raise money for the library, because we suffered a tremendous amount of damage in the flooding in July here at the library, so this is a great opportunity for people to support the library and win a great item while they’re at it.”

Bidding is now underway on more than 40 donated items, including the Taylor Swift autograph, which auction organizers say was acquired from an authorized dealer and is professionally framed with a plate calling it authentic.

Online bidding continues through October 6, with an in-person event scheduled for October 7. In an interview Tuesday with NBC5 News, Groberg said funds raised through the auction will support general operating expenses for the library.

“The library is for everyone, and it’s a vital institution in Montpelier,” Groberg said. “I think the people in this community recognize that and that’s why they’ve been so generous to date and why they’ll continue to support us and we’re so grateful for that. And this is just another opportunity that they can lend a hand.”

The library is still operating with curbside pick-up services. The executive director said the institution hopes to reopen soon, but he noted there is no confirmed date yet.

“I think we’ve been continuously surprised and amazed and grateful for the way that the community has stepped up after the flood,” Groberg told NBC5 News. “And that’s been for us and for all the businesses and organizations in town that were affected. It’s been pretty remarkable to see that everyone’s been so incredibly generous and I know that’s going to continue here.”

Another pressing goal, Groberg said, is to get the heat in the library working again before colder weather hits.

Groberg said he hopes the auction raises at least $5,000.

