Teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop to remain in custody

By Bianca Blueian

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The two Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a retired cop will remain in custody until at least bail is discussed at their next hearings.

Jesus Ayala, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were arraigned in two separate courtrooms on Tuesday morning.

The accused driver, Ayala, opted for the right to a speedy preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Keys, who allegedly took the viral video of the pair running down the victim, 64-year-old Andreas Probst, asked to extend the date for his preliminary hearing to November. His hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Bail will be discussed at the next hearings for each suspect. However, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he will ask that bail be denied for both Ayala and Keys.

Tuesday’s hearing came just one day after the Clark County District Attorney’s office officially filed criminal charges against both Ayala and Keyes.

According to an arrest report from Las Vegas police, Ayala told officers that he would be out in 30 days and that the hit-and-run was a “slap on the wrist.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.